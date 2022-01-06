In-N-Out in Rancho Mirage now open

The valley's newest In-N-Out burger is now open!

The restaurant is located at 42560 Bob Hope Drive, right across the street from the River shopping mall.

Matt Linden, a veteran of In-N-Out for 12 years, will manage the new restaurant.

According to a press release, the restaurant will employ approximately 80 In-N-Out Burger Associates with a starting wage of $17.00 per hour.

There will be one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 74 guests, and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 82 guests.

The drive-thru was the source of a lot of debate in recent years since it was first approved in Oct. 2019. Rancho Mirage residents protested the construction of this In-N-Out, citing concerns over the city's image and traffic.

“I’m extremely concerned about the traffic gridlock and the fact that fast food does not belong in this community,” said Maggie Lockridge, a Rancho Mirage resident, said during a protest on Oct. 2019. “Rancho Mirage has a certain reputation, I bought here because of that reputation and it doesn’t include fast food. It doesn’t represent our persona.”

A group of residents formed and even sued the city over it. The group "Save Rancho Mirage" claimed the city "violated the California Environmental Quality Act by illegally claiming an exemption - and has illegally changed the zoning for the proposed project site."

The lawsuit caused the food chain to terminate its agreement with the city for a short time.

Everything was eventually resolved between the city and the food chain and construction began last year.

This will be the fourth In-N-Out in the Coachella Valley. There are other locations in Thousand Palms, La Quinta, and Indio.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

You can reach the newsroom through SHARE@KESQ.com.