This year’s Dr. George Charity Car Show canceled due to pandemic concerns

Coachella Valley residents can add the annual Dr. George Charity Car Show to a growing list of seasonal events that have been postponed or canceled to due coronavirus concerns.

The event was scheduled for February 12 but has been moved to February 11, 2023, according to organizers.

The Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association board released a statement blaming the cancelation on pandemic concerns and the threat of the new Omicron variant. The board said health restrictions would prove challenging for such a large event. “We are extremely disappointed to postpone the show for the second year but remain committed to assisting Desert Cancer Foundation (DCF) and look forward to making the 2023 car show better than ever,” said PSCA Vice President, Craig Korthase.

The charity plans to pursue other community opportunities this year to provide financial assistance for people needing cancer care. Korthase said the first effort will be a sweepstake for a new C8 Corvette with the Z51 performance package.

The Dr. George Charity Car Show is organized and produced each year to help support local Coachella Valley residents undergoing cancer care and treatment.

It's held annually at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens. The organization's announcement said the 2020 show hosted over 1,000 custom, classic and exotic vehicles, with over 8,000 patrons, and raised $120,000 for the Desert Cancer Foundation.

For further information contact Craig Korthase at info@palmspringscruisinassociation.com

To learn more about Desert Cancer Foundation, visit www.DesertCancerFoundation.org