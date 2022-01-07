Cyber Ninjas chief wants to start new firm with same workers

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The Donald Trump supporter hired to run a review of the 2020 election in Arizona told the state Senate president he’s shutting down his company but working to start a new one with some of the same employees. Cyber Ninjas founder Doug Logan told Republican Senate Karen Fann in text messages this week that he was unable to sell the firm because of “too much negativity around the name.” But he plans to sell off its assets to pay debts and eventually file for bankruptcy. The attempt to start a new firm comes as a judge is imposing a $50,000 daily fine against Cyber Ninjas for refusing to release public records.