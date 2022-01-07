Germany mulls new COVID restrictions as omicron advances

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s leaders are set to consider possible new restrictions and changes to quarantine rules as the new omicron variant advances quickly. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the country’s 16 state governors are likely to build Friday on restrictions introduced just after Christmas that limited private gatherings to 10 people, among other things. One measure under consideration is toughening a measure that requires people to provide proof of full vaccination or recovery to enter restaurants or bars. They could now be required to provide proof of either a booster shot or a fresh negative test.