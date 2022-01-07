Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:56 PM
Published 12:43 PM

Hiker rescue underway in Palm Springs

PSFD

Firefighters were working today to assist an injured hiker in Palm Springs.

Palm Springs Fire Department responded shortly after noon to the report of an injured woman in the Tahquitz Falls area.

The Palm Springs Police Department also responded, and a Riverside County Sheriff's Department helicopter was called to the scene for potential aerial transportation.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

News

City News Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content