Hiker rescue underway in Palm Springs

Firefighters were working today to assist an injured hiker in Palm Springs.

Palm Springs Fire Department responded shortly after noon to the report of an injured woman in the Tahquitz Falls area.

The Palm Springs Police Department also responded, and a Riverside County Sheriff's Department helicopter was called to the scene for potential aerial transportation.

ALERT- personnel are currently hiking up to an injured female hiker that has fallen in the Tahquitz Falls area. PSFD, PSPD, Mounted Search and Rescue and AMR are on the scene and RSO Star 9 is Enroute for possible hoisting rescue. pic.twitter.com/Mmhw252Gwb — Palm Springs Fire Department (@PalmSpringsFire) January 7, 2022

The woman was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.