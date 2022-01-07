Local 3-year-old diagnosed with rare brain cancer continues to fight for his life at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

A local three-year-old boy continues to fight for his life at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital after being diagnosed with a rare brain cancer.

As we first reported a few months ago, little Nathan Johnson was diagnosed with an incredibly rare form of brain cancer: craniopharyngioma. Doctors said he had a tumor the size of a plum sitting on his pituitary gland — the gland responsible for the growth hormone and other vital functions.

A GoFundMe has been started to help cover the boy's unexpected medical expenses.

Nathan quickly underwent surgery in San Diego. Doctors said they were confident that they got 99% of the tumor, but on the three-month follow-up visit, scans revealed there were two spots indicating the tumor was still there.

Despite his troubles, Nathan's mother said he never gives up. His strong personality continues to shine through. He still loves to read his books and even sings along with his parents between treatments.

Watch News Channel 3 tonight at 6:00 p.m. as Madison Weil speaks with the boy's mother for the latest on Nathan's condition and highlights ways you can help.

If you’d like to contribute to help the family cover Nathan’s unexpected medical expenses and the future treatments the boy will need to recover, you can visit their GoFundMe HERE.