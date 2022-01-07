Marseille ends 44-year wait for league win in Bordeaux

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Marseille has ended a 44-year wait and finally defeated Bordeaux away in the French league. Cengiz Ünder’s first-half strike was enough for the visitors’ 1-0 win. It’s Marseille’s first in Bordeaux since October 1977. The home team was without a host of players due to coronavirus infections and injuries. Marseille was without Steve Mandanda, Alvaro Gonzalez, Valentin Rongier and Arkadiusz Milik, while midfielder Pape Gueye and forward Bamba Dieng are away at the African Cup. Marseille climbs to second, 10 points behind leader Paris Saint Germain, which plays at Lyon on Sunday. Bordeaux remains 17th ahead of the rest of the 20th round.