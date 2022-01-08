Djokovic detention draws focus to Australia’s asylum-seekers

SYDNEY (AP) — Novak Djokovic is spending a fourth day among the unwilling occupants of Melbourne’s Park Hotel. As the tennis superstar awaits court proceedings on Monday that will determine whether he can defend his Australian Open title or whether he will be deported, the world has shown keen interest in his temporary accommodation. His fellow residents in the immigration detention hotel — refugees and asylum-seekers — are challenging their own proceedings that have lasted much longer than Djokovic’s. So long in some cases they feel forgotten. Djokovic’s mere presence at the hotel, a squat and unattractive building on the fringe of downtown, has drawn the world’s eyes to those other residents and their ongoing contests with the Australian immigration system.