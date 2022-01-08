Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar-winning lyricist Marilyn Bergman has died at age 93 after a long career in which she teamed with her husband on songs including “The Way We Were.” A representative says she died at her Los Angeles home Saturday of respiratory failure not related to COVID-19. She and husband Alan Bergman were among the most enduring, successful and productive songwriting partnerships in history. They married in 1958 and turned out hits for film, television and the stage. They worked with such melodists as Marvin Hamlisch and Michel Legrand and were covered by singers including Frank Sinatra and Aretha Franklin.