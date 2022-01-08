Rangers dominate 3rd period, finish off Ducks 4-1

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Lindgren scored twice in the third period after Jarred Tinordi got credit for the tiebreaking goal in the New York Rangers’ 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Mika Zibanejad also scored and Alexandar Georgiev made 13 saves as the Rangers got four unanswered goals and moved into a tie with Carolina for the Metropolitan Division lead with their fourth victory in five games. Tinordi, a journeyman defenseman playing his sixth game with New York, got his second career goal and first since January 2020 early in the third period when his long shot deflected in off the stick of Jacob Perreault, the Ducks’ 19-year-old prospect making his NHL debut. Lindgren then scored on a high shot through traffic, and he added an empty-netter in the final minute for his first career two-goal game.