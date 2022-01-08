Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 75 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s 10-game win streak with a 3-2 victory over the Penguins. Hintz scored on a backhander at 16:14 after Pavelski converted a rebound at 14:59, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Denis Gurianov also scored and Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots for Dallas. Jason Robertson assisted on all three goals. Brian Dumoulin and Kasperi Kapanen scored in a 25-second span early in the first period for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry made 29 saves.