Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:45 AM

Swiss court insists Vatican suspects can get a fair trial

By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press

ROME (AP) — A Swiss federal court has upheld a freeze on a reported 50 million euros in assets belonging to one of the suspects in a big Holy See fraud trial. The court rejected among other things his argument that he can’t get a fair trial in the Vatican, saying “the guarantees for a fair trial are fully respected by the Vatican justice system.” Italian broker Raffaele Mincione is one of 10 people who were indicted by the Vatican judge in July for a host of alleged financial crimes originating in the Holy See’s 350 million-euro investment in a London property. Vatican prosecutors had sought judicial assistance from Swiss and other authorities as part of their investigation, as well as the preemptive seizures of assets of the suspects.

News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content