Beacom becomes 1st female pitcher for an Australian pro team

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Genevieve Beacom has made history as the first female pitcher for an Australian professional baseball team. The 17-year-old Beacom appeared in the three-game Melbourne Challenge Series which was organized after the 2021-22 Australian Baseball League season was canceled because of COVID-19. Beacom signed for the Melbourne Aces earlier this month as a development player. She appeared in Saturday’s game against the Adelaide Giants and allowed no runs and no hits in her one-inning appearance in a game which the Aces lost 7-1.