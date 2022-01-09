Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina to 74-54 win over Kentucky

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 18 points and 15 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina improved to 8-0 against ranked opponents this season with a 74-54 victory over No. 21 Kentucky. For Boston, it was her ninth straight game with double-figure points and rebounds to match a program record. Zia Cooke had a game-high 19 points for the Gamecocks, who won their fifth straight over Kentucky. Wildcats top scorer Rhyne Howard was held to nine points on 2-of-14 shooting. She came in second in the Southeastern Conference in scoring. Robyn Benton had 11 points for the Wildcats.