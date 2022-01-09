Egle, Ivanova each grab two more World Cup luge medals

SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Austria’s Madeleine Egle and Russia’s Tatyana Ivanova both picked up a pair of World Cup medals Sunday. Egle won the women’s race and then was third in the women’s sprint. Ivanova was third in the women’s race and won the sprint event. Germany’s Felix Loch got his first win of the season by prevailing in a men’s sprint race. Andris Sics and Juris Sics won the sprint doubles World Cup race on their home Latvian ice. And Dana Kellogg and Duncan Segger led USA Luge with a strong eighth-place showing in that doubles sprint.