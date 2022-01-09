Harrowing tales of escape after fire hits NYC building

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, ANDREW SELSKY and DAVID PORTER

NEW YORK (AP) — Harrowing tales of escape have emerged after a fire broke out in a New York City apartment building. Rancid black smoke filled hallways, rising from floor to floor. People tripped and fell as they rushed down darkened stairwells, unable to see. Panic turning to sorrow, as residents who escaped a fire at a high-rise Bronx apartment building learned of neighbors who did not survive. In all, Sunday’s fire killed 19 people, including nine children ages 16 and under, fire officials said.