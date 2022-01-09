Newly affirmed, tribe looks at casino plans with fresh eyes

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The new head of a Massachusetts tribe says he intends to take a cautious approach to gambling while turning attention to social challenges and other economic opportunities for tribal members. Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Chairman Brian Weeden says a decision by the Biden administration last month to affirm the tribe’s contested reservation gives the Cape Cod-based tribe legal footing to continue to pursue its long standing casino dreams. But the 29-year-old also wants to address rising homelessness in the community and other revenue-generating enterprises. Meanwhile, residents opposed to the casino have renewed their efforts to block the tribe’s project this month.