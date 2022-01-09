Nigerian locals, authorities give varying attack death tolls

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Survivors of a deadly attack in Nigeria’s northwest say the death toll has reached 200. But authorities say that only 58 were killed in the three days of bloodshed. It was the latest attack in a cycle of violence in the West African nation. The Zamfara governor’s office and police said 58 people were killed in the attack in Bukkuyum and Anka local government areas of Zamfara. It cited accounts of local chiefs given during a visit to the affected communities on Saturday. Many residents are angry and frustrated especially because such attacks by armed groups aren’t rare in northwest Nigeria. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said Sunday the latest attack is “an act of desperation by mass murderers now under relentless pressure from our military forces.”