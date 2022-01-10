Andrew Jennings, investigative sports reporter, dies at 78

LONDON (AP) — Groundbreaking investigative journalist Andrew Jennings has died. He was 78. Jennings exposed the darker corners of the Olympic movement and soccer body FIFA during his career. A post written on his official Twitter account says Jennings died Saturday “after a brief, sudden illness.” No more details were given. Jennings wrote books that rocked the reputation of international sports organizations and their leaders. His style pioneered the more intense scrutiny they would later face from the media. His books include “The Lords of The Rings” and “Foul!” They were essential texts to better understand the IOC and FIFA.