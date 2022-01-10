California governor proposes tax cuts, expanded health care

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to make California the first state to cover all low-income state residents under its Medicaid plan regardless of their immigration status. He’s also attempting to aid consumers and businesses hard hit by the pandemic and rising costs. The proposals Monday address what Newsom termed five of the most populous state’s biggest challenges in a $286 billion budget. They include the surging coronavirus pandemic; wildfires and drought worsened by global warming; homelessness; income inequality; and public safety, including combatting a recent flurry of coordinated smash-and-grab robberies. The state already covers younger and older low income residents who are in the country illegally. Now Newsom wants state lawmakers to cover the remainder.