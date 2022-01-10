Construction begins on dinosaur art exhibit in Cathedral City

Downtown Cathedral City will soon be going back to the land before time.

Crews have begun working on a new art exhibit called "Jurassic Wonders." It will showcase 11 dinosaurs along highway 111 at the corner of E Palm Canyon Drive and W Buddy Rodgers Avenue.

Officials say the dinosaurs will be equal in scale to their historical existences.

"So we've been working with the artist Ricardo for 6 or 7 months now and he has partnered with the Museum of Ancient Wonders which is over here on Date palm on 111 and they have an exhibit that covers the bones of dinosaurs so this is sort of a collaboration 3 ways, to promote the museum, of course, promote the artist and Cathedral City," said Cathedral City councilmember Nancy Ross.

Ross said just one dinosaur installed this week drew thousands to the area already.

Construction will take about four weeks to complete. The exhibit will continue throughout 2022.