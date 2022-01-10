Kadri’s third-period goal lifts Avalanche over Kraken 4-3

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored a go-ahead goal late in the third period, and the surging Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3. Nicolas Aube-Kubel had two goals and Devon Toews also scored for Colorado, which beat former teammate Philipp Grubauer to win its 12th straight at home and fifth in a row overall. Grubauer, who had 31 saves, received a warm reception from the crowd. Marcus Johansson, Jared McCann and Colin Backwell scored for Seattle.