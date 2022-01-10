Marchand bloodied, scores twice in Bruins’ 7-3 win over Caps

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brad Marchand returned from a bloody nose to score two goals and assist on another in the Boston Bruins’ 7-3 rout of the Washington Capitals. Marchand barely missed any time after taking a hard high stick to the face in the first period. Boston improved to 9-1-1 in its past 11 road games, and got two goals from David Pastrnak and one apiece from Matt Grzelcyk, Craig Smith and Erik Haula. The Capitals’ four-game losing streak is their longest of the season. Conor Sheary scored twice for Washington and T.J. Oshie had a goal.