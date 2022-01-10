Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget was found dead lying face up on his bed in a luxury hotel room in Florida with no signs of trauma. That’s according to a sheriff’s office report released Monday. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office report says there were no signs of foul play, and the room itself was in order. Saget’s left arm was across his chest and his right arm was resting on his bed when deputies and paramedics arrived Sunday at his room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando and pronounced him dead. Saget was best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House.”