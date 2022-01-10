Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. They could be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson. More likely is that they are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle to the longest run of success in franchise history remains intact for another season. Seattle finished this season 7-10 after beating Arizona in the regular-season finale.