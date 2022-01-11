State police: Wrong-way crash kills 4 on Vegas-area freeway

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada state police say a car driven the wrong way on a freeway in metro Las Vegas’ southern outskirts caused a six-vehicle crash that killed four people and injured two others. The crash occurred Monday evening on southbound Interstate 15 and started when the wrong-way car collided head-on with a pickup carrying three people. They were killed along with the wrong-way car’s driver. State police said four other vehicles also were involved and two of the drivers were injured. No identities were released. State police said evidence at the scene indicated that alcohol may have been a factor in causing the crash.