Djokovic admits travel declaration had incorrect information

By JOHN PYE and ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has acknowledged that his Australian travel declaration form contained incorrect information, as the government nears a decision on whether to deport the Serbian tennis star, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, on public interest grounds. The men’s tennis No. 1 had his visa canceled on arrival in Melbourne last week when his vaccination exemption was questioned, but he won a legal battle on procedural grounds that allowed him to stay in the country. Thursday’s draw to determine men’s and women’s singles brackets at the tournament has been postponed, a tournament official says. There is speculation that the delay reflects uncertainty over whether Djokovic will be able to compete.