Durant, Harden lead Nets to 138-112 romp over Bulls

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 27 points, James Harden added 25 points and season-high 16 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets rolled to an easy win over Chicago, beating the Bulls 138-112 in a matchup between the Eastern Conference’s top two teams. Durant had 17 points in the third. The second-place Nets outscored East-leading Chicago by 20 in the quarter to silence a raucous crowd and came away with the win with all three superstars in the lineup for just the second time. Kyrie Irving scored nine in his third game. The seven-time All-Star has refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine and is barred from suiting up in New York due to the city’s mandate. Zach LaVine scored 20 for Chicago. DeMar DeRozan added 19 points. 

