Referee at African Cup ends game too early, coach livid

LIMBE, Cameroon (AP) — A referee at the African Cup of Nations has caused chaos by twice blowing early for the end of a game. It incensed coaches on the losing team and raised the absurd possibility that the game might have to be restarted for the remaining few minutes. Referee Janny Sikazwe of Zambia first blew for full time after only 85 minutes of the Group F opener between Tunisia and Mali in Limbe. Mali was leading 1-0. Sikazwe appeared to realize his mistake and restarted the game soon after. But Sikazwe then blew full time again nearly a minute before the 90 minutes were up.