UK’s Johnson faces Parliament test over lockdown party claim

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a high-stakes showdown in Parliament that could help defuse a crisis over claims that he and his staff have broken coronavirus lockdown rules or fan the flames even further. Opponents and allies alike want Johnson to come clean about whether he attended a gathering in May 2020 when people in Britain were barred from mingling in groups. Johnson has so far declined to comment on reports he was at the “bring your own booze” get-together in the garden of his Downing Street residence. Johnson’s lunchtime appearance at the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in the House of Commons will be his first public appearance since details of the party emerged.