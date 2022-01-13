Arizona passes grim pandemic milestone with 25,000 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s pandemic death toll on Thursday passed the grim milestone of 25,000 fatalities as hospitals statewide remained crowded with coronavirus patients. The Department of Health Services reported 10 additional COVID-19 deaths, raising the pandemic’s death toll to 25,002. The department acknowledged the milestone on Twitter while urging Arizonans to protect themselves and their communities by getting vaccinated, staying home if sick and wearing masks and distancing while indoors. An 11-day string of daily increases ended as COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped slightly, with 2,920 virus patients occupying inpatients as of Wednesday.