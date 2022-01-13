Harry Reid buried in family ceremony in Searchlight, Nevada

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The late former Sen. Harry Reid has been buried at a desert cemetery in his hometown of Searchlight, Nevada, following a week of ceremonies in Las Vegas and at the U.S. Capitol honoring his decades shaping state and national policies. A family representative said Reid’s family wanted Thursday’s graveside ceremony to be private. Reid died last month at home in Henderson, Nevada, at age 82. His last Saturday in Las Vegas memorial drew more than 2,000 invited guests and his flag-draped coffin lay in state for a ceremony Wednesday at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington. Reid served longer in Congress than anyone from Nevada and was Senate Democratic majority leader during terms of two presidents.