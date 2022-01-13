Nice’s Gouiri and Marseille’s Payet key in race for 2nd spot

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — With Paris Saint-Germain still holding a strong lead in the French title race, the fight for second place is heating up down south between Nice and Marseille. They are 11 points behind PSG with Nice in second spot on goal difference while Marseille has played one game less. Both teams are heavily dependent on their best player: 21-year-old Nice forward Amine Gouiri and wily 34-year-old Marseille playmaker Dimitri Payet.