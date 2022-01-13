Rangers’ Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 career goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill made 27 saves for the Sharks. San Jose has lost seven straight against the Rangers.