Cavaliers add former NBA guard José Calderón to front office

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are bringing back former guard José Calderón as a special advisor in their front office. Calderón played 14 seasons in the NBA, spending the the 2017-18 season in Cleveland as the Cavs made their fourth straight trip to the Finals. The 40-year-old was with the Detroit Pistons in 2018-19. After retiring, he worked with the National Basketball Players Association as an assistant to NBPA executive director Michele Roberts and a senior management team on union strategy and issues relevant to current players. With the Cavs, Calderón will assist Koby Altman, the team’s newly named director of basketball operations.