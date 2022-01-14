RivCo plans to provide $7 million in funding toward Palm Springs homeless navigation center

Riverside County would provide up to $5.9 million to buy the property located on 3589 McCarthy Road in Palm Springs to use as a homeless navigation center.

The county would also fund up to $1.1 million toward renovations of the facility, which was discussed on Thursday at the Palm Springs City Council meeting.

The city council unanimously approved a resolution allowing Palm Springs and the county to enter a joint application to apply for up to $50 million from the state's Homekey program, which helps provide housing for the homeless.

The city estimates it will cost up to $13 million to buy the property. If approved, Palm Springs would provide $5.3 million in funds from a state grant they received in June 2020 to address homelessness. That funding would go toward the navigation center's construction and operations over the the next 9 years.

However, residents and local businesses near then site have expressed concern with the center's location on McCarthy road.

Palm Springs City Manager, Justin Clifton, said the council has no set date for when development will begin.

