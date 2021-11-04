Palm Springs Council to continue discussion of potential homeless navigation center

The Palm Springs City Council will continue discussion Thursday evening on a number of agenda items, including the possible location of a new homeless navigation center.

There are three industrial buildings under consideration to begin construction on the facility, located on McCarthy Road, Gene Autry, and E. Ramon Road.

Some Palm Springs residents called into the council's meeting last week and shared their thoughts on the potential sites for the project.

Most residents agree that the city's rising homeless problem needs to be addressed, but not everyone agrees on where a new navigation center should be built.

While local organizations, such as Martha's Village & Kitchen, offer wraparound services to those experiencing homelessness, there is currently no overnight homeless shelter west of Indio.

The City of Palm Springs has been exploring ways to locally address what's become a worsening statewide homeless crisis, which includes sites where the homeless can seek shelter and access to other resources.

Tune into News Channel 3 at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. tonight to hear reaction from local Palm Springs businesses and residents on the potential sites being floated as locations for a new navigation center.