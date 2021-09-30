Palm Springs celebrates grand opening of Access Center with ceremony

News

A grand opening ribbon-cutting and Day of Action was held today at the new Palm Springs Access Center, the City’s new daytime drop-in facility.

The City of Palm Springs and Martha’s Village and Kitchen, in partnership with the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce, held the event to raise awareness about wraparound services now available to individuals in the community who are experiencing homelessness.

“The City of Palm Springs is thrilled to partner with Martha’s Village and Kitchen to provide much needed professional wraparound services for homeless residents on the west end of the valley,” said Mayor Christy Holstege in a statement.

She added, “Martha’s is one of the largest and most respected providers of homeless services in Riverside County and we thank them for stepping up to partner with Palm Springs to help us support those in need.”

Martha’s Village and Kitchen was founded in 1990 and was recently contracted with the City to provide homeless wraparound services at the new access center.

Today's event started at 9:30 a.m. Mayor Christy Holstege, members of the Palm Springs City Council, Linda Barrack, CEO of Martha’s Village and Kitchen, and Nona Watson, CEO of the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce shared opening remarks and helped prepare hygiene packages for local community members.

A representative for Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz and members of the local community also attended the event.

Mayor Christy Holstege and Linda Barrack, the CEO of Martha’s Village and Kitchen, encouraged others to volunteer or make monetary donations to the center.

If you are interested in volunteering, you should contact Kaylin Murphy at KMurphy@marthasvillage.org.

The Access Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit palmspringsca.gov.

