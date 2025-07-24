CHP investigates double-fatal car crash on eastbound I-10

CACTUS CITY, Calif. (KESQ)-- CHP is investigating a double-fatal car crash that occurred on eastbound I-10 early Thursday morning.

California Highway Patrol reports that at approximately 9:58 a.m., a 2002 Ford pick-up truck was driving in the #2 lanes going eastbound on I-10 near the Cactus City Rest Area before overturning onto the right shoulder.

CHP reported that following the crash, the vehicle was engulfed in flames causing the two individuals inside the car to succumb to the injuries at the scene.

CHP has shared that #2 and #3 lanes on I-10 Eastbound are closed while officers investigate the crash.

At this time the cause of the incident is unknown. We have reached out to CHP for more information.

