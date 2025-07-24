Skip to Content
News

I-Team Investigation: Picking up the Pieces

KESQ
By
July 23, 2025 11:38 PM
Published 9:00 AM

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - Six months after the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires scorched 37,000 acres and claimed 31 lives, survivors are still struggling to rebuild.

In a special I-Team investigation, News Channel 3's Karen Devine returns to the burn zones and uncovers new roadblocks - from toxic contamination to financial strain - that are halting recovery.

One survivor calls it a "blank canvas wasteland."

Watch the full report tonight at 6:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karen Devine

Karen Devine is celebrating her 29th year delivering the local news as an anchor and reporter in the Palm Springs television market. Learn more about Karen here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content