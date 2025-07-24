Cathedral City man accused of stealing and using fraudulent checks from former 90-year-old employer

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)-- A Cathedral City man was arrested on suspicion of stealing and using fraudulent checks from his former 90-year-old employer.

The Cathedral City man, 31, was arrested and booked in connection to first-degree burglary, embezzlement of more than $400, check fraud and committing a felony while out on bail for a prior offense, before being released on bail Thursday morning.

Riverside County Sheriff's Office (RSO) reports that on January 23, they received a call from the 90-year-old victim reporting fraud occurring within her checking account.

An investigation revealed the alleged burglary took place following the hiring of the suspect in December 2024, for unspecified work at the victims' residency.

RSO reports the accused was taken into custody without incident at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The RSO reports he was then booked into the Benoit Detention Center in Indio, before being released on $55,000 bail Thursday morning.

No further information on the incident has been released at this time. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Deputy Pouchoulen at the Palm Desert station at 760-836-1600.

The accused is set to be back in court for this incident on August 29.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more information.