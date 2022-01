HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Real Salt Lake has signed 14-year-old forward Axel Kei, the youngest player ever to sign with a Major League Soccer senior team. The team says the lanky 6-foot-4 player inked a two-year deal at 14 years and 15 days. Previously, the youngest player to sign with an MLS club was Freddy Adu, who was 153 days older than Kei when he joined D.C. United in 2004.