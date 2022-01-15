Coachella Valley Firebirds hockey instructors host youth clinic

The Coachella Valley Firebirds hockey instructors are inviting kids to their youth clinic to learn how to play street hockey.

This clinic is for youth that have no experience with hockey and those that do. There will be formal instruction with scrimmage time toward the end of the session. Space is limited. You can register here.

The first Clinic is for ages 7-9 at 10:30 a.m. The second clinic is for ages 10-13 at 12:30 p.m. Both are at Bagdouma Park in Coachella.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. to hear from the instructors and why they decided to host the event.

https://youtu.be/SPrRwQyxTSs

Aside from bringing joy and togetherness to local children who play hockey, the arena will serve a larger purpose.

Steve Fraser, the AHL team president, said he "heard in conversation the local rink had shut down because of the pandemic, and so it was very important that when we were putting together this arena we actually work to have the community ice center so that we could bring that all back.”

Pictured: Steve Fraser, AHL Team President

Fraser said he's not sure when the first home game will be, but he and his team are "shooting for the end of 2022.”

The CEO of Oak View group, Tim Leiweke, also pledged at Friday's event to help build an ice rink where local youth can train and practice for activities, including hockey and skating.

Leiweke said, "we're also going to make a commitment to raise a little bit of money for the club.”

He added that some of the proceeds raised from merchandise sales will go toward that endeavor.

The minor league hockey team has launched its website where fans can purchase tickets and merchandise, and find schedule information for future games.