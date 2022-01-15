DirecTV drops Trump-friendly One America News

By FRANK BAJAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — DirecTV says it plans to drop the right-wing TV channel One America News Network. The satellite television provider’s move is expected to significantly shrink the reach of the channel loyal to former President Donald Trump. OAN has been criticized for spreading misinformation including Trump’s claim, he won the 2020 election. DirecTV said Saturday that it has informed OAN’s owner, Herring Networks. Inc., that it will no longer carry the channel when their contract expires. The spokesman would not say when that is, but Bloomberg News, which first reported development on Friday, said it expires in early April. Herring Networks did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.