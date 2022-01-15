Skip to Content
Man dies from injuries after Indio crash

INDIO POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner has confirmed one man has died following a two-vehicle traffic collision in Indio Friday afternoon.

90-year-old Gregory Masters of Indio died from his injuries at John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center a couple hours after being involved in the wreck that left four others injured.

The incident happened at the intersection of Miles Avenue and Heritage Palms Avenue. The Indio Police Department is currently investigating the crash.

