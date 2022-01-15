Verdict soon in Djokovic’s deportation appeal in Australia

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A court hearing for tennis star Novak Djokovic’s appeal against deportation in Australia has ended and a verdict is expected within hours. Federal Court Chief Justice James Allsop said he and two fellow judges hoped to reach a verdict later Sunday. The top-ranked male tennis player needs to win the appeal to defend his Australian Open title in play that begins on Monday. The Australian government cancelled his visa on Friday due to issues surrounding Djokovic’s stance against COVID-19 vaccination.