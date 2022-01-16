Jeff Goldblum, Kyle MacLachlan bookend Prada menswear show

By COLLEEN BARRY

AP Fashion Writer

MILAN (AP) — Jeff Goldblum infused Milan Fashion Week with some levity as he shimmied down the Prada runway in a dark overcoat that cast a dramatic silhouette. The latest menswear collection in the two-year-old collaboration between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons as co-creative directors was at once elemental and celebratory, presenting elevated everyday pieces. Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan opened and closed Sunday’s runway show that featured eight other actors, chosen by the designers to represent “real men, recognized figures,” enhancing reality. Both wore long overcoats. Goldblum’s was set off dramatically with faux fur trim, while MacLachlan’s was contrasted with shimmering pants and shirt in light blue.