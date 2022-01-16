Lebanon faces internet service interruption amid fuel crisis

By SARAH EL DEEB

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state internet provider says internet services have been disrupted because of diesel shortages. That makes it the latest essential service to suffer from the country’s snowballing economic crisis. The head of state internet provider Ogero, Imad Kreidieh, tweeted that starting early Sunday a major station in west Beirut will run out of diesel and go offline. By midday a neighborhood in east Beirut was offline. Lebanese live with only few hours of state electricity a day and rely on a network of private generators that also depend on diesel fuel. Lebanon is in the throes of the worst financial and economic crisis in its history that has sunk the once middle-class country into poverty.