Coachella Valley honors Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, just 2 days after the late civil rights leader's birthday.

Here in the Coachella Valley, events took place over the weekend to commemorate him.

Coachella and Palm Springs hosted a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance ceremony ton Sunday. The program, celebrated his accomplishments, and featured a benediction from Deacon Martin Sullivan from Our Lady of Soledad Catholic Church followed by a keynote speech from local attorney Anyse Smith.

If you're looking for somewhere to honor the late activist for the holiday, First Community Baptist Church in Desert Hot Springs will host a celebration prayer on Monday at 3 pm. The public is invited to attend where high school and middle school essay contest participants will be honored. There will also be a speaker passing on Martin Luther King Jr.'s message.

News Channel 3 also spoke with local soul food chef, Chef Betty, about her menu to honor the late civil rights leader.

Stay tuned to our special edition newscast at 4pm, 5pm & 6pm to hear more about how the Coachella Valley is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.