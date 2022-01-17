Gonzaga back at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Auburn up to No. 2

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

Preseason No. 1 Gonzaga has climbed back to the top of The Associated Press men’s basketball poll, ending Baylor’s five-week run. The Bulldogs got 25 first-place votes, 11 fewer than No. 2 Auburn, but edged the Tigers in overall points to take the top spot. Auburn has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1999-2000 after moving up two spots. Arizona, Purdue and Baylor round out the top five. A wild week of upsets led to big changes in the AP Top 25. Baylor saw its 21-game winning streak end with consecutive losses and 13 ranked teams lost last week, including nine on Saturday. Baylor plunged four spots to No. 5 while Southern California toppled 11 places to No. 16.